'I see rail trespassers every month'

In Eddie Fanton's 16-year career he has had to cope with a death on the track and many more near misses.

On the Virgin train driver's route from London to Birmingham he said he can expect to see a couple of trespassers a month.

British Transport Police is preparing for a surge in trespass incidents during the half-term holidays.

Figures show the number of children caught trespassing on the railways has almost doubled from 1,194 in 2014/15 to 2,215 in 2017/18.

