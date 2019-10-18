'They threw a stone at me and told me to go home'

Video

Victims of hate crime have become ambassadors of a new project aimed at encouraging people to call out abuse.

Among the recruits is Shazia Nasreen. She said in one incident she had had a stone thrown at her in the street and been called a racist name.

Edyta Kastelik, originally from Poland, is also on the team and said people had said: "Stop taking our jobs."

The Standby Me intervention ambassador training project is being run by community company Black Country Innovate, in partnership with Walsall Council and West Midlands Police.