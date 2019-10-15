The petrol bomber who targeted same car twice

Video

CCTV footage shows the moment a petrol bomb is thrown by a man who police say targeted the same car on consecutive nights.

The West Midlands force, which released the images, said the man first struck at Third Avenue, in the Bordesley Green area of Birmingham, in the early hours of 24 September.

His petrol bomb was aimed at a Honda Accord, but it bounced off and hit another vehicle.

But the following night he went back to the road and threw another bomb at the Honda.

Police are appealing for information.