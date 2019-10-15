'The most traumatic incident of my police career'
Supt Dave Twyford from the West Midlands force says the running over of PC Gareth Phillips by an offender has been the most traumatic incident of his career.

PC Phillips was left with potentially life-changing injuries when he was struck by a stolen police car in Moseley, Birmingham, in August.

Supt Twyford said colleagues at the scene had been left emotionally traumatised.

