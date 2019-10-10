Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Video released of Wolverhampton takeaway axe attack
Police investigating an axe attack at a takeaway have released mobile phone footage in a bid to trace three men.
They went into the Palash Balti on Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton, on 4 September.
An axe was held to the throat of a 19-year-old man and he was punched several times, police said, before the trio left in a black Renault Clio.
Officers said one of the attackers had assaulted the victim 10 minutes earlier in a road rage incident outside the restaurant.
-
10 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-50005352/video-released-of-wolverhampton-takeaway-axe-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window