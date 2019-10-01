'I wanted to see the faces of those who did it'

Media player
Victims speak out after prolific Romanian burglary gang are sentenced.
Victims David and Norman Richardson were victims of the burglary gang.
They had jewellery stolen from their bedroom and described it as "a total invasion of our privacy".
They went to court to see 'the faces of the people who did it.'
The gang burgled 76 homes across the Midlands - amassing a cash and jewellery haul worth £850,000.
01 Oct 2019
