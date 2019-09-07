The city that is rethinking graffiti

Video

A swathe of Birmingham adorned with art created from cans of spray paint is challenging notions of graffiti, its fans say.

It covers the walls of the city's Digbeth area, and on Saturday, the High Vis Street Art Festival there celebrates the culture.

Graffiti is often thought of as vandalism, but some artists - who are showcasing legal work on so-called permission walls - say the creations are forcing a reassessment.

Earlier this year, Digbeth was deemed the city's coolest neighbourhood by the Sunday Times.

The formerly industrialised hub is now home to digital enterprises, bars and street food pop-ups, with the independent culture reflected in the art alongside the businesses.

Video journalist: John Bray