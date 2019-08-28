Spike in call-outs to save hedgehogs
Spike in West Midlands call-outs to save hedgehogs

Hedgehog rescue centres are reporting a surge in call-outs.

Some in the West Midlands have had to close their doors temporarily because they are full.

  • 28 Aug 2019
