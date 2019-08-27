Mongoose spotted stealing food from cat
Birmingham animal handlers hunt for Mongoose on the loose

Talk about feline cheeky - a mongoose has stuck its neck out in Birmingham, squaring off with a cat over a bowl of food.

The city's council said the on-the-loose Mongoose was filmed in the Stechford area.

According to the authority, its animal welfare team is trying to locate and catch the mammal for a reunion with the owner.

