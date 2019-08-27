The new pipe carrying water between nations

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
From Wales to Birmingham: New water pipe can carry millions of litres
Engineers have finished work on a major water pipeline that can carry millions of litres from Wales to Birmingham.
The tube is one of three created by water company Severn Trent, allowing it to divert water away from Wales's Victorian Elan Valley Aqueduct so repairs can be carried out.
The final tunnel took seven months to make, using drilling equipment imported from Germany.
Water is due to be pumped into the tunnel in October 2019.
-
27 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-49489065/from-wales-to-birmingham-new-water-pipe-can-carry-millions-of-litresRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window