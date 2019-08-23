CCTV released in new appeal over shooting murder

Video

Police investigating the murder of a man have released CCTV footage of two cars as they continue to appeal for information.

Anthony Sargeant, 33, was shot while in Rickman Drive, Lee Bank, Birmingham on 25 August 2018.

He was taken to hospital but died six days later. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died of a gunshot wound.

Police have arrested 11 people in connection with the murder, but nobody has been charged.

The footage shows two cars police believe the killers were in; a stolen red Mercedes A Class saloon displaying the false registration plate KP67 CLU, and a white BMW X1. They are seen in the Broad Street area of the city centre in the moments after the shooting.

