Moment driver fights off three masked men
Video

West Midlands Police has released CCTV showing a woman fending off three men who tried to steal her car.

The woman's three-year-old child was in still in the car on Oakland Road, Moseley when the men, one of whom was carrying a crowbar, rushed at her and her friend as they got out of the Audi.

The incident happened around 18:00 BST on Friday 26 July.

Police are appealing for information.

  • 22 Aug 2019