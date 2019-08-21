Media player
Dashcam footage shows 90mph head-on car crash in Birmingham
West Midlands Police has released dashcam footage of the moment a Mercedes car rolled after reaching 90mph as it tried to outrun police.
The driver, Jamil Khan, 35, of Rood End Road in Oldbury, was not wearing a seatbelt when he hit another car head on.
He has been jailed for 26 months and disqualified from driving for four years after being found guilty of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to allow a sample to be analysed and driving without insurance.
21 Aug 2019
