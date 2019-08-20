Charity mum tackling funeral poverty

Video

A Birmingham woman who lost her son in a crash has created a charity to help families on low incomes cover funeral bills.

Jay O'Malley, 34, died in October 2012, but his family struggled to pay the costs of the funeral.

His mother Mary O’Malley has set up the charity Jay's Helping Hand to support other grieving relatives.

The average cost of a funeral now stands at more than £4,200, according to the Competition and Markets Authority.

The charity will be officially launched in October, but has already raised more than £6,000.

Video journalist: John Bray