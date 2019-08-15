The golfer running 31 marathons in 31 days

Video

A professional golfer is running 31 marathons in 31 days to raise money for charity.

James Wright, head professional at Penn Golf Club in Wolverhampton, is completing 26.2 miles (42km) every day in August to support Acorns Children's Hospice.

He has already clocked up more than 340 miles (547km) during the sponsored challenge, and his average time is just over four hours.

Acorns is trying to raise £2m to keep open its Walsall centre.

Video journalist: John Bray