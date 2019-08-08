'GPs need more training in gender issues'

Video

Rylee, Nate and Prince all live just a few miles apart in Wolverhampton, but all are receiving different levels of support from GPs with their transgender care.

All are on the waiting list for specialist care with NHS Gender Identity Clinics but are calling for more training of GPs in gender issues.

Prince's doctor has been willing to prescribe bridging hormones, but Nate and Rylee both sought help through a private company to obtain their prescriptions.

The Royal College of GPs has called for an urgent overhaul of transgender care in the UK.

"The gaps in education, guidance and training for GPs around treating gender dysphoria for both adults and children, and managing broader trans health issues, also needs to be urgently addressed," it said in a statement.

Video journalist: Tania Sangha