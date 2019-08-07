The Parcel firm with a no-deal Brexit warehouse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parcel firm DPD has no-deal Brexit warehouse in Oldbury

A firm has a warehouse the size of 10 football pitches ready for an anticipated backlog of parcels in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Under the scenario, goods coming from the EU would be subject to new taxes and duties, meaning packages could not be released until payment was made.

Until then, parcels handled by DPD would stay at the huge site in Oldbury.

  • 07 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Could Brexit change the taste of whisky?