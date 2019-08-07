The Parcel firm with a no-deal Brexit warehouse

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parcel firm DPD has no-deal Brexit warehouse in Oldbury
A firm has a warehouse the size of 10 football pitches ready for an anticipated backlog of parcels in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
Under the scenario, goods coming from the EU would be subject to new taxes and duties, meaning packages could not be released until payment was made.
Until then, parcels handled by DPD would stay at the huge site in Oldbury.
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-49258311/parcel-firm-dpd-has-no-deal-brexit-warehouse-in-oldburyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window