Drone footage shows hotel devastation

Drone footage shows Holiday Inn destroyed by fire

This drone footage shows how the Holiday Inn in Walsall, West Midlands, was ravaged by fire on Friday.

Firefighters were still at the scene on Sunday dealing with small pockets of fire.

Flames tore through hotel rooms leaving the building almost completely destroyed.

Investigators confirmed the fire had started in the hotel's sauna and was accidental.

  • 04 Aug 2019