Moment van driver causes chaos on M6

CCTV on Birmingham motorway shows van crashing into cars
West Midlands Police has release video footage showing the moments a delivery driver crashed into motorway traffic.
CCTV picked up driver Awil Hayow, 34, as he careered through cars and lorries on the M6 in Birmingham on 1 July.
Hayow admitted dangerous driving and failing to give a specimen of breath.
He's due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on August 13th.
02 Aug 2019
