Moment van driver causes chaos on M6
CCTV on Birmingham motorway shows van crashing into cars

West Midlands Police has release video footage showing the moments a delivery driver crashed into motorway traffic.

CCTV picked up driver Awil Hayow, 34, as he careered through cars and lorries on the M6 in Birmingham on 1 July.

Hayow admitted dangerous driving and failing to give a specimen of breath.

He's due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on August 13th.

  • 02 Aug 2019
