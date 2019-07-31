Media player
Widower raises £200k to keep late wife's legacy alive
The widower of a breast cancer patient has raised more than £200,000 in her memory.
Jason Guy's wife Lucy died in 2015 at the age of 33.
Before her death, the couple began raising money for Breast Cancer Now, with fundraising starting at a village pub near Wolverhampton where the couple lived.
Jason is well-known for his fundraising exploits among fellow supporters of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
"It's so important to keep Lucy's legacy alive," said the 42-year-old.
Video journalist: John Bray
