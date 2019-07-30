Company directors wrestle with Brexit
Brexit: A Birmingham firm wrestles with the EU 'divorce'

Brexit has divided the country, parliament and now, at least one boardroom in Birmingham.

Simon Evans and Marc Bailey set up Moflash, which manufactures security lights and alarms, in 1998.

They export around the world with the EU a major source of revenue.

They are on opposite sides in the Brexit debate and are trying to plan for their company's future.

