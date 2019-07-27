Assistance dogs on track to pass station exam

Media player
Assistance dogs on track to pass Birmingham New Street exam
The Dogs for Good charity receives 5,000 requests for assistance animals every year.
But the dogs - trained to help people in a range of everyday tasks - must pass exams before being paired with an owner.
A new partnership with Network Rail sees dogs put through their paces at one of the UK's busiest railway stations - Birmingham New Street.
27 Jul 2019
