West Midlands Police chief responds to PM's officers pledge
The UK's new prime minister Boris Johnson has pledged an extra 20,000 police officers.
Dave Thompson, the West Midlands force's chief constable, said it was roughly the same number that had been lost in cuts.
Of those, he said, about 2,000 were from his force - one working, he continued, in a deprived area where violence, gangs and robbery were concerning the public.
He added more funding locally would stop "challenging" crime spreading to elsewhere in the country.
25 Jul 2019
