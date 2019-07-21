Drone footage of Birmingham factory fire

Video

Smoke could be seen across Birmingham's skyline after a large fire broke out at a derelict factory in the city.

More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in Winson Green, where recycling material was understood to be alight.

The fire, which broke out shortly before 12:40 BST on Saturday, was brought under control but West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) crews remained at the scene on Sunday.

Roads around City Hospital, which were closed at the height of the operation, have since reopened.