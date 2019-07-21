Drone footage of Birmingham factory fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone footage of Winson Green factory fire
Smoke could be seen across Birmingham's skyline after a large fire broke out at a derelict factory in the city.
More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in Winson Green, where recycling material was understood to be alight.
The fire, which broke out shortly before 12:40 BST on Saturday, was brought under control but West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) crews remained at the scene on Sunday.
Roads around City Hospital, which were closed at the height of the operation, have since reopened.
-
21 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-49064665/drone-footage-of-winson-green-factory-fireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window