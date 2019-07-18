The moment police swoop on armed men

Video

Footage from police officers' body-worn cameras shows the moment they swoop on armed men in Birmingham.

Police were alerted after a sawn-off shotgun changed hands in the street - a transaction spotted on CCTV in the Castle Vale area last year.

Three men apprehended near the scene were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

In the first arrest from the footage, police shout orders at Makenzie Blackburn, 20, of Heyford Way, Castle Vale.

He was later found guilty of possession of a firearm and a knife.

Footage of the second arrest shows Jordan Kibuka, 19, of Hawker Drive, Castle Vale, being told to get on the ground.

He admitted possession of a firearm and a drugs offence.

A third man, Darnell Duquesney - whose arrest is not seen in the footage - also admitted possession of a firearm and a drugs offence.

CCTV shows Duquesney - 20, of Alcott Grove, Kitts Green, Birmingham - concealing the gun in his trousers.