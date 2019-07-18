'I love Thomas Shelby, I can feel his face'

Video

The world premiere for the fifth series of Peaky Blinders is being hosted in Birmingham ahead of its return to BBC One later this year.

The latest instalment is set against the turmoil of the 1929 financial crash, with stars Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson returning.

The hit BBC drama is sold across 183 countries worldwide - from the USA to Australia. We asked its international fans why they love it.

Fans can catch up with every series so far on the BBC iPlayer.

Video journalist: Craig Lewis