'I love Thomas Shelby, I can feel his face'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peaky Blinders premiere: Global fans explain why they love the show
The world premiere for the fifth series of Peaky Blinders is being hosted in Birmingham ahead of its return to BBC One later this year.
The latest instalment is set against the turmoil of the 1929 financial crash, with stars Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson returning.
The hit BBC drama is sold across 183 countries worldwide - from the USA to Australia. We asked its international fans why they love it.
Fans can catch up with every series so far on the BBC iPlayer.
Video journalist: Craig Lewis
-
18 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-49024363/peaky-blinders-premiere-global-fans-explain-why-they-love-the-showRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window