Little Girl Blue never far from mother's thoughts

Helen Bailey disappeared near her home in 1975 and was found dead following a search.

A 1976 inquest into the death of the eight-year-old from Great Barr, Sandwell, ended with an open verdict, having heard she might have died as a result of an accident.

But a fresh inquest was ordered by the High Court last December amid evidence she had been strangled.

The new proceedings have recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

More than 40 years later, Helen's mother Margaret Bailey says she still talks about her little girl and hopes the latest ruling might pave the way for justice.