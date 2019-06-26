Video

The mother of a disabled 16-year-old girl says she will not be able to go to school because Birmingham City Council has withdrawn funding for transport.

Victoria Leadbetter, who attends Selly Oak Trust School in Birmingham, has Down's syndrome and relies on a wheelchair for long distances.

She now faces an hour and a half journey on public transport, her mother says.

Birmingham City Council said it only funded children after 16 in exceptional circumstances, but that parents had a right to appeal decisions.