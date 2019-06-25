How baking helped football fan's social anxiety

Video

A football fan whose social anxiety meant he struggled to attend matches has found baking helps him make friends and get out to support his club.

Simon Rickards, who has anorexia and Asperger's, managed to attend every away game Wolverhampton Wanderers played in the Premier League last season thanks to supporters who were strangers, but are now friends for life.

The 44-year-old, from Gloucestershire, has now written a book called Wolves. Battles. Bakes. chronicling his passion for baking and love for his favourite team.

Video journalist: John Bray