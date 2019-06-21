Carer caught ill-treating patient
Carer caught on camera ill-treating 101-year-old dementia patient

Ashikiah Reid from Erdington has been jailed for the ill-treatment of an elderly dementia patient.

Concerned family members installed hidden camera to catch Reid mishandling the 101-year-old.

Birmingham crown court sentenced the 36-year-old to eight months in prison.

