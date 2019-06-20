'We've lost our safety net'

Media player
Walsall hospice mum says its closure is devastating
A woman whose daughter attends a hospice in Walsall, West Midlands, has called news of its impending closure "devastating".
Gemma Harris's two-year-old daughter, Remi, who is severely disabled, attends Acorns Hospice for day respite care.
Ms Harris, who is training to be a paramedic, said it was only with help from the hospice that she was able to continue her studies.
Acorns could shut at the beginning of October.
The charity, Together for Short Lives, has warned that children's hospices across England will be forced to shut unless the NHS increases its funding.
20 Jun 2019
