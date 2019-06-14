Student's knife attack caught on CCTV

Media player
Hazrat Umar: Camera shows victim's last moments
A knife attack in which an 18-year-old student was murdered was captured on CCTV cameras.
West Midlands Police released the footage as the killer of Hazrat Umar was jailed.
Mr Umar was stabbed 15 times by Adam Muhammad, 17, during the attack in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on 25 February.
14 Jun 2019
