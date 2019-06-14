Hug for man whose help charmed the web
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Reunion for lorry driver and woman he helped cross road

The unlikely stars of a viral video have been reunited.

Malino Wilson and Barbara Tipping hugged when they met for the first time since their earlier encounter hit the web.

Mr Wilson was filmed pulling over in his cement lorry to help the elderly woman cross a busy road in Birmingham.

Millions of people have since viewed the act of kindness online and commended him for his actions.

  • 14 Jun 2019
Go to next video: The man whose kindness went viral