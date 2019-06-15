Rock music venue offers counselling to fans

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Music venue helps rock and metal fans with mental health
At rock venue UPRAWR in Birmingham some of the studios have been turned into counselling suites.
It was an idea that came to founder Jack Davis following the death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.
He wanted to do something to help fans of the rock and alternative music scene after seeing mental health become a prominent issue.
UPRAWR Mental Health Foundation offers free support and counselling to people between the ages of 18 and 35.
-
15 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-48628950/music-venue-helps-rock-and-metal-fans-with-mental-healthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window