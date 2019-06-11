Media player
The Archers' June Spencer, who plays Peggy Woolley, turns 100
Actor June Spencer - who's best known for her role as Peggy Woolley in the long running BBC radio drama - celebrates her 100th birthday this week.
She appeared in the very first episode back in 1951 and despite reaching her centenary, is still a regular member of the cast.
11 Jun 2019
