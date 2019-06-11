Media player
Contaminated blood inquiry: 'We watched them all die'
A man who is one of six brothers who was infected with blood given to him by the NHS, will give evidence later to the national inquiry into the scandal.
John Cornes, from Kings Heath, Birmingham, was infected by Hepatitis C while being treated for haemophilia.
Three of his brothers were infected with HIV and died in the 1990s. Another brother, who was also infected by Hepatitis C, died two years ago.
