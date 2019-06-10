The man whose kindness went viral

Media player
The lorry driver in Birmingham whose kindness went viral
This is the moment a lorry driver stopped his truck to help an elderly lady who was struggling to cross the road in Birmingham.
The clip has been viewed on social media millions of times around the world.
But Manilo Wilson doesn't think he's done anything special in getting out of his cement mixer - he says it's in his nature to help people.
10 Jun 2019
