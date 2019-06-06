Rats roam as bins go uncollected
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rats roam as hundreds of Birmingham bins go uncollected

A resident has filmed rats on a residential road, blaming uncollected rubbish for the infestation.

Zaheer Akbar said missed collections in Alum Rock, Birmingham, had resulted in some fly-tipping.

Birmingham City Council has admitted up to 900 bin collections are being missed every day.

It said it was partly down to a change in workers' shift patterns and said it needed to do better.

  • 06 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Cat flap locked to stop rats getting in