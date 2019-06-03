Video

Protesters against LGBT teaching at a Birmingham primary school have vowed to continue their opposition despite being banned from gathering outside the gates.

Birmingham City Council pursued the legal action after months of demonstrations outside Anderton Park Primary School.

The school shut early before half-term due to escalating action.

The council said it sought the urgent injunction after the risk to children became "too serious to tolerate".

It said the behaviour of demonstrators was "increasingly unacceptable".

On Monday, parent Rosie Afsar, speaking on behalf of the protesters, said: "We will challenge the injunction in court. We will not be silenced."