'I was called Dalmatian and spotty face'

Cheryl Shaw has spent most of her life hiding her body because it is covered in large patches of mole-like pigmentation.

The 33-year-old from Castle Bromwich, Solihull, has the rare skin condition, congenital melanocytes nevus.

At a young age she was called names such as "Dalmatian" and "spotty face".

But the mother-of-two has begun to embrace her situation to encourage people to love themselves unconditionally.

After setting up an Instagram account she has been scouted by a modelling agency which celebrates diversity.

Video journalist: Tania Sangha