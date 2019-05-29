Video

Footage of The Beatles' only live appearance on Top of the Pops has been discovered in an attic.

David Chandler was a teenager when he used a wind-up camera to record the performance on the long-running BBC music show in June 1966.

He dug out the 92-second clip, recorded weeks before the Fab Four's last-ever gig, after hearing about a shorter snippet found in Mexico last month.

This video has no sound.