'Lost' Beatles film found in attic
Footage of Beatles' only Top of the Pops live show found

Footage of The Beatles' only live appearance on Top of the Pops has been discovered in an attic.

David Chandler was a teenager when he used a wind-up camera to record the performance on the long-running BBC music show in June 1966.

He dug out the 92-second clip, recorded weeks before the Fab Four's last-ever gig, after hearing about a shorter snippet found in Mexico last month.

  • 29 May 2019
