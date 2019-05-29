'I looked at him and said you messed up'

Video

A woman left infertile after her healthy fallopian tube was removed by mistake during surgery has described the "devastating" moment she realised what had happened.

Chelsie Thomas was admitted to Walsall Manor Hospital after suffering an ectopic pregnancy in her right tube in March last year.

She realised the wrong tube had been removed by mistake during a post-surgery scan when the baby's heartbeat could still be heard.

The hospital has apologised and admitted an error was "regrettably made".