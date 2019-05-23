Buble voicecalls fan at concert
Video

Michael Bublé serenades fan via FaceTime at Birmingham show

Beccy Walsh bought her Dad tickets to see Michael Bublé for his 50th birthday, but was unable to go herself.

But the 29 year old, from Birmingham, got a call out of the blue during the show from her Dad, and handed his phone to the crooner, who sang directly to her via FaceTime.

Bublé was performing at the Resorts World Arena as part of his world tour.

