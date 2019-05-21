Video

A worker at Jamie's Italian in Birmingham has said he is "devastated" at the collapse of the chain.

Valentine Balbinot, 25, who had worked at the restaurant for nine months, described his role as, "on the floor", acting as support for the team.

Speaking on Tuesday, Jamie Oliver said he understood "how difficult this is for everyone affected", with 1,000 jobs being lost nationwide across three of his chains.

Mr Balbinot said the Birmingham branch had been popular, "every shift was very busy" he said.