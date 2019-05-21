Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jamie Oliver restaurant worker on 'unexpected' collapse of chain
A worker at Jamie's Italian in Birmingham has said he is "devastated" at the collapse of the chain.
Valentine Balbinot, 25, who had worked at the restaurant for nine months, described his role as, "on the floor", acting as support for the team.
Speaking on Tuesday, Jamie Oliver said he understood "how difficult this is for everyone affected", with 1,000 jobs being lost nationwide across three of his chains.
Mr Balbinot said the Birmingham branch had been popular, "every shift was very busy" he said.
-
21 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-48357462/jamie-oliver-restaurant-worker-on-unexpected-collapse-of-chainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window