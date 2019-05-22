'Breathing in the fumes makes me ill'

Video

In the UK many of us won't notice if the air quality has worsened, but if you have a lung condition it can be life-threatening.

Haziqah Zaman, six, Peter Edwards, 33, and Bridget Malin, 73, all feel the effects of pollution.

In January 2020 the city they live in will introduce a clean air zone (CAZ).

Following in the footsteps of London, drivers of high-polluting vehicles will have to pay to travel into the centre of Birmingham.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley