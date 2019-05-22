'Breathing in the fumes makes me ill'

Media player
The effects of air pollution on human health
In the UK many of us won't notice if the air quality has worsened, but if you have a lung condition it can be life-threatening.
Haziqah Zaman, six, Peter Edwards, 33, and Bridget Malin, 73, all feel the effects of pollution.
In January 2020 the city they live in will introduce a clean air zone (CAZ).
Following in the footsteps of London, drivers of high-polluting vehicles will have to pay to travel into the centre of Birmingham.
Video journalist: Louise Brierley
22 May 2019
