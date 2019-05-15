The Lord Mayor, a comedian and a kitchen

Video

It started as a joke but comedian Joe Lycett convinced the Lord Mayor of Birmingham to cut the ribbon at the ceremony for his new kitchen extension.

Yvonne Mosquito had initially declined to attend because the event was private but after he opened it up to a public raffle she agreed to go.

Comedian Katherine Ryan, Soccer AM presenter Lloyd Griffith and Nick Owen from BBC Midlands Today were among the celebrity guests at the event in Kings Heath in Birmingham.

BBC Radio 1 was also declared the "official radio broadcast partner" with Lycett talking live to Nick Grimshaw from his garden.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley