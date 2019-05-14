New target for cancer appeal
Stephen Sutton: New target set in his memory

It's been five years since Stephen Sutton died but the fundraising in his memory continues.

Stephen, 19, from Burntwood in Staffordshire raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the Teenage Cancer Trust, after he contracted bowel cancer.

He also inspired thousands of people with his bucket list, written after his diagnosis.

And now a zip wire challenge is being planned to take the total raised from his appeal past £6m.

  • 14 May 2019
