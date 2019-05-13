Video

The owner of a mare that died along with her newborn foal says she is angry that a cycling event's road closures meant a vet could not get to the animals in time to save them.

Helen van Heyningen has blamed marshals' "poor communication" for the vet not being allowed through to reach her in Knowle, Solihull.

Sunday's Vélo Birmingham and Midlands saw 100 miles of road closures across the region.

Organisers said they were "extremely saddened" to hear of the animals' deaths and had started an investigation.

A spokesperson said: "As soon as our event control team were alerted to the fact that a vet required access, we facilitated it."