The lollipop man knocked down as a child

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Oldbury lollipop man knocked down as a child
A lollipop man is keeping children safe more than 50 years after a crash which nearly killed him as a boy.
Pete Burling from Oldbury was left in a coma after being knocked over on the A4123 when he was 11 years old.
He now helps pedestrians over the road weekday mornings, lunchtimes and afternoons - just yards from the spot where he was hit.
-
09 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-48219147/the-oldbury-lollipop-man-knocked-down-as-a-childRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window