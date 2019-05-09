Video

A woman who was a teenage victim of sex trafficking says she’s still being punished because of criminal convictions linked to her sexual exploitation decades ago.

“Jane” - not her real name – says she has around 100 convictions for soliciting after being groomed and eventually forced into prostitution.

Her past convictions from the life she eventually escaped are compromising her future.

The Home Office says “We are committed to working across Government to ensure victims and survivors are able to move on from the abuse they have suffered, including those with criminal convictions or cautions.”